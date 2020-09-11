Texas Sends Help to California to Help Battle Wildfires

The California wildfires are burning out of control, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced that more help is on the way.

By now you've probably seen the pictures of the fires burning in California. In fact, according to a report on KCEN, 29 major wildfires are currently burning throughout California.

They need help, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott is answering the call. In a news release issued Friday, Abbott wrote:

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes – whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

44 Texas firefighters are already in California, and Gov. Abbott is sending more. 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles are on their way to help battle the flames.

As reported, over 4,800 square miles have already burned. To put that into perspective, that's more that Rhode Island, Delaware and Washington D.C. combined.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection battalion chief, Sean Norman, says,

“It’s a historic season on top of a historic season that replaced a historic season. We just keep setting new precedents, and then we keep destroying them.”

Fall is usually the worst time of the year for wildfires. It's been especially bad this year. CNet reports that at least 15 people have lost their lives so far, and over 3,000 homes have been destroyed. The fires aren't confined to California, either. Half a million people were ordered to evacuate in Oregon after two fires there looked they might start to merge.

Toward the bottom of that CNet article, you can find links to organizations that are helping out on the West Coast and could use donations if you're able to spare a bit to help our neighbors out there.