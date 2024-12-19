Can Texas Now Expect Heavy Snowfall In January & February?

Christmas is coming up fast even so, to date, we haven't experienced much cold weather in most parts of The Lone Star State. Is that something that is going to change for us in the new year?

As we approach January and February, notoriously the coldest months in Texas, it's the question every Texan has on their mind, "Will we see snow in the new year?"

Should Texans Expect Heavy Snowfall?

For most Texans, the answer is "no." But that doesn't mean we won't experience some massive weather swings in some parts of the state.

This year we are experiencing a La Niña winter, which is predicted to make our warmer and drier. NOAA reported, that the South and the East Coast will see warmer-than-average temperatures this winter. “It’s especially true for Texas and states along the Gulf Coast, like Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi,” NOAA said.

But warmer weather doesn't rule out the possibility of extreme weather shifts.

“Similar to recent winters, this year has the same patterns and drivers that could yield a significant polar outbreak to impact Texas,” Chris Coleman, the ERCOT supervisor of operational forecasting. According to Beaumont Enterprise, this means "extremes similar to what Texans saw in 2021 are a continued possibility as climate changes the seasonal forecasts to what was used to be “normal.”

So, whether you consider it to be good or bad news, we likely won't see much out of the ordinary, including any measurable amount of snowfall.

The National Weather Service predicts above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation for most of Texas through February, except in the northeastern Panhandle, where average temperatures are anticipated.

