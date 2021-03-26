Texas State Bluebonnet Festival Coming In April

2020 was a bad year for festivals. Even our very own Texas State Blueberry Festival in Nacogdoches was effected. 2021 is shaping up to be a much better year for this type of event. Especially festivals that are held outdoors.

The Texas Bluebonnet Festival in Chappell Hill, Texas is between Houston and Austin, and is a 2-3 hour drive according to where you live in Deep East Texas. Attendees come from all over Texas and surrounding states. Every year thousands of people descend on the area for an opportunity to enjoy all the beautiful bluebonnets.

Chappell Hill Historical Society

Chappell Hill Historical Society puts this annual festival together. They are a non-profit, volunteer organization dedicated to the preservation of historical buildings in Chappell Hill, Texas. They put on a great festival, and they are also working to preserve our Texas State Flower, the bluebonnet.

The Chappell Hill Historical Society is once again hosting the “Official State of Texas Bluebonnet Festival” this April 10 & 11th in downtown historic Chappell Hill, Texas. Initially a small town antique festival has blossomed over the years and celebrates the official state flower, the Bluebonnet.

The best part about the festival is the small town flair, with big city vendors, music, and fields of bluebonnets to take pictures in and of till your hearts content. You might end up paying to park, but the festival is free to attend thanks to their sponsors.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, APRIL 10, 2021

Poplar Lot Stage

11:00-1:00pm Loophole Band

2:00-2:30 Cloggers Unlimited

4:00-6:00 Texas 105 Band

SUNDAY, APRIL 11, 2021

Poplar Lot Stage

10:00-Noon John Swat Band

1:00-3:00 Jeff Jacobs

3:30-5:00 Tusk Band