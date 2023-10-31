Texans love the 2nd Amendment. "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed." Despite that love, this amendment has come under fire because of people brandishing a weapon in a reckless manner with the intent to do nothing but harm. Sadly, these harmful actions have done nothing but help pass laws that punish those who legally own firearms.

We've Heard the Threats

We've heard the threats from law makers many times of guns being taken away from citizens. As sexy as it sounds to those particular people, it won't be as cut and dry as they think it will be. There is a lot of legal red tape to cut and a lot of voting to be done to make that a reality. Unfortunately for that group, it most likely won't happen. For that group of people, the next best thing is to pass laws they believe will get around that amendment or just make it more difficult to own a firearm. That only hurts those who want to legally own a firearm. Those who don't believe in following laws will always find an underhanded way to get around them.

Laws Passed by Other States

Many states in the U.S. have passed laws that would take away guns from certain people. These "certain people" would be those who have been convicted of serious crimes. I, for one, do believe that if you have been convicted of certain crimes, you have lost the right to own a firearm. You have proven that you are too dangerous to own one. Again, that doesn't mean that the law breaker can't get his or her hands on one, it just means they can't legally own one.

Is Texas looking at similar laws to take guns from certain people?

Right now, Texas has not passed any laws that are similar to what other states have done. Is it possible for Texas to do so? Of course. But right now, it is not on the radar of the law makers in Austin.

Below are what 32 of the 50 states have enacted to keep firearms out of the hands of law breakers, including states that will outright come to the home and take them.

