Texas, The New Interesting Irony of Daylight Saving Time

No one enjoys the bi-annual time hopping ritual called Daylight Saving Time. While people may enjoy an extra hour of sunlight at night in the spring, and an extra hour of sleep in the fall, the see-sawing of time isn't natural.

The origins of DST are murky. Most believe that it was created to save energy. The theory was that more sunlight would lead to less electricity consumption. But even that has been called into question. Especially considering an exciting ironic twist.

The New Great Irony of Daylight Saving Time

In 2025, the exact opposite is now true. Due to massive amounts of energy consumed with a big chunk of that going toward cooling our homes and businesses with air conditioning, according to one study, we now use MORE electricity because of Daylight Saving.

A 2011 study by economists Matthew J. Kotchen and Laura E. Grant found that, after some Indiana counties began observing Daylight Saving, overall residential electricity consumption increased as much as 4%.

Whether it was wars, or farmers, or for energy conservation, someone must know the real reason behind this, but to date they ain't sayin nuthin'.

World War I : DST was used to extend the workday and conserve fuel and power.



World War II : DST was reinstated as "War Time" in 1942 and ended in 1945.



1966 : The Uniform Time Act standardized DST across the U.S.





1974 : DST was observed year-round for a time, but was repealed due to complaints about dark mornings and commutes.



1987 : The start and end dates of DST shifted again.



2005: The Energy Policy Act extended DST a few weeks, starting on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November.

For now, all we can do is just enjoy the extra hour of sunlight. That and try to go to bed an hour earlier on Saturday. You can read more from TIME about the real reason for DST here.