Texas Town Among The Most Difficult to Pronounce in The U.S.

This East Texas town being named as one of the most difficult to pronounce towns in the country will come as a surprise to absolutely no one, as there are only two options for any readers here:

1. You've never heard of it and you've already decided you won't even being to try to attempt sounding this one out. 2. You live in East Texas and have lived with out-of-towners butchering it your entire life.

The English language is wild, nothing truly makes sense in the first place. Then you mix it with words and names from other countries, or Native American words, good luck!

Earlier this year Reader's Digest set out to find the most difficult cities in the U.S., and they struck gold when the came to The Lone Star State.

Not only is this small East Texas town considered to be the oldest town in Texas, this quaint little town has also been named one of the most difficult towns to pronounce.

I am, of course, referring to Nacogdoches. Here's what Reader's Digest had to say about your chances of sounding it out:

Remember we were talking about Natchitoches, Louisiana, which is pronounced NAH-code-ish? And we told you not to confuse it with the similarly named town in Texas? Well, here’s where the rubber meets the road, so to speak. The similarly-named town in Texas, Nacogdoches, is pronounced NAH-coh-DOE-chess. Really, it’s not all that hard to pronounce, at least compared to the one in Louisiana, if you remember that the G is silent.

So, there you have it. Think you know you're Texas towns? Can you pronounce these correctly?

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps