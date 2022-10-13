Ready for a Road Trip? Look at 10 of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas

I don't know about you, but when the weather pretty like it is today, I want to take a road trip to one of our pretty Texas towns--of which there are many.

Do you ever just find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away?

If and when you find yourself having moments like this, to where do you imagine yourself driving? Do you envision a desert town or a beachfront bungalow? Or maybe it's the drive itself you're most jazzed about.

There are so many beautiful places on this planet to visit. And for many of us, we'd like to visit almost all of them. At the same time, I'm thankful we live in a state that offers so many diverse experience opportunities. Whatever you've got a "hankering" for, travel-wise, in many cases, you can find it in Texas.

One of my personal favorite road trip destinations is traveling to pretty Texas towns that offer a unique experience in a lovely setting, without necessarily having to brave a gazillion people once I get there.

If that's something to which you can relate, I've done a little research on some of the prettiest little towns in Texas. Let's take a quick photographic tour. Cuz hey, even if we can't head out on the open road immediately, we can at least make some travel plans so we're ready to launch when we are.

And research shows that even just PLANNING a trip can really be a mood booster. Isn't that an encouraging thought? I thought so. And while there are many others we could add to this list, (and I hope you'll send any you might add to the list), let's simply start with these.

OK, here are ten of the prettiest little Texas towns you ever did see, according to one of the most popular travel sites around:

