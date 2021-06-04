Dallas, Texas Valedictorian Rocks Pro-Choice Speech at Graduation [Video]

Well, this is a bit more exciting than the graduation I went to.

Paxton Smith, the valedictorian of Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, took a shot and hit nothing but net. Smith had an approved speech, but she punted in favor of a very emotional three minutes about women's rights.

So what's crazy about this? Her mic was not cut off. She wasn't ushered off stage. She was, in fact, cheered for speaking out with the few minutes she was granted.

The video is like a scene from a movie. I've actually advanced it in the video below so you can jump right into the young lady's speech. You may not like what she has to say or even her choice of where to say it, but her bravery is something that everyone should aspire to.

I just attended a local graduation ceremony, and for over two hours I heard kids and administrators repeatedly talk about "challenges they've overcome" and vague references to "challenges in the future." There were no bold statements; there were no concrete ideas presented. It was as if all the approved speeches came from a B-level Disney movie. There was just nothing memorable said, and no real challenges made.

As a male, I feel I have zero right to comment on the topic she presented. I'm just here to applaud Paxton for being bold, for issuing challenges, for expressing real concerns, and for talking passionately about something that concerns her. This kid did more with her three minutes on stage than most people do in a lifetime.

