Texas Vehicle Registration Waiver Expires in April

Back in March of 2020, Governor Greg Abbott placed a temporary waiver on vehicle registration requirements in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, that waiver is about to expire.

The official end date is April 12, 2021 at 11:59 PM.

If you've been driving around with an expired sticker, now's the time to start planning a visit to an inspection station and look at your renewal options.

You've got three options. The first is the easiest, and the method I used a few months ago.

Remember: the first step is having your vehicle inspected. If, like me, you care for a vulnerable person or are yourself vulnerable to severe symptoms or complications from COVID-19, the good news is that some inspection stations will allow you to remain in your car during the process and help them out with a few things from the safety of your vehicle. That was my experience at the Valvoline at 4304 W Adams Avenue in Temple. Texas DPS has an inspection station search engine available here.

Here are the three options courtesy of Harker Heights Police Chief Phillip Gadd:

Online : While the renewal deadline for those with expired registration is April 14, 2021, online registration renewal is only available for up to nine months past your registration expiration date. If you wish to renew online, please be aware of the online registration renewal deadlines listed by month in the chart available on the DMV website, www.txdmv.gov/sites/default/files/body-files/Renewal_Deadlines_Chart.pdf.

: While the renewal deadline for those with expired registration is April 14, 2021, online registration renewal is only available for up to nine months past your registration expiration date. If you wish to renew online, please be aware of the online registration renewal deadlines listed by month in the chart available on the DMV website, www.txdmv.gov/sites/default/files/body-files/Renewal_Deadlines_Chart.pdf. By Mail: Motorists wishing to renew by mail must allow adequate time for delivery and processing so that their transaction is complete by the mail-in renewal deadlines listed by month in the chart available on the DMV website, www.txdmv.gov/sites/default/files/body-files/Renewal_Deadlines_Chart.pdf.

In Person: Local county tax offices may offer services by appointment only. Please contact your local county tax office for assistance with any new policies or procedures before you go.

The Texas DMV has a handy chart you can consult if your sticker's expired. It'll tell you what your inspection and renewal deadlines are. Check it out here.

I was able to renew online, and what made it extra easy was that Valvoline actually sent a digital copy of my successful inspection to the DMV. I just filled out a little info and paid the fee, then got my sticker in the mail much sooner than I thought I would.

Check that sticker, folks! With everything going on right now, a hefty ticket is the last thing you need.