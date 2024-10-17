Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants Revealed

We talk about crime in Texas all the time, not that Texas has a serious crime problem, but unfortunately, crime happens everywhere. The Lone Star State is no different. But I did notice a new list of wanted fugitives on the Texas Department of Public Safety Website that I wanted to share with you. 

The new list on the Texas DPS website was in the same place you see the list of most wanted criminals in the state, or list of wanted sex offenders. This new list was for the 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants.  

Rewards for Each of These Fugitives 

As you would expect, law enforcement is trying hard to track down these fugitives as quickly as possible so they can face the consequences of their actions. But seeing how these individuals are in the country illegally, they have even more reason to hide from law enforcement. 

But there are being rewards offered for each of the men listed below and the minimum reward you can get for helping lead to the arrest of any of these men would be $3,000. 

Don’t Approach These Criminals 

If you know where any of these criminals might be hiding you should call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). 

Let’s See the Wanted Illegal Immigrants 

These fugitives could be hiding in Texas or could be running from the law thousands of miles from here. But they are wanted criminals and law enforcement needs our help tracking them down. Here is a look at the 10 most wanted criminal illegal immigrants according to the Texas DPS. 

