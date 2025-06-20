(KNUE-FM) Millions of Texans are aware of the fact that losing weight can be difficult. Growing up I was overweight, and it took me years of going to the gym and making better eating decisions to lose 100 pounds compared to when I graduated high school.

Recently, GLP-1 medications have been very helpful for many people in Texas to help them with their weight loss journey. As someone who used to struggle, I think anything that can help someone is a good thing. But now there are lots of people who have lost a lot of weight, which has created a new trend for plastic surgery.

READ MORE: Healthy Foods People Seem to Hate

READ MORE: Top 5 States That Eat Healthy Includes Texas!

Making Changes Thanks to a Surgeon

According to an article from KHOU, 6% of American adults are taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs. But after losing weight, many are left with excess skin that can create cosmetic and health challenges.

Some people have reported instances of rashes or infections due to all the excess skin, which has led many people to have a body lift.

Get our free mobile app

What is a Body Lift?

A Houston plastic surgeon reports that he has seen a 20% - 30% in procedures due to the weight loss from GLP-1 medications. A body lift would include removing loose skin from the arms, back, buttocks, and stomach.

Nationally, lower body lifts have increased by 43% and upper body lifts by 34% since GLP-1 medications began getting approval for weight loss back in 2021.

Those who have lost weight remind people that you have to maintain a healthy lifestyle, or the weight can easily return.

Most Obese and Overweight Cities 2025 Where does Boise fall on this list. Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola