Texas Woman Wanted in Murder-For-Hire Case Added to Top 10 Wanted List

A Texas woman who's been on the run since 2009 has been added to the state's top 10 most wanted list.

According to a report from our news partners at KWTX, Margaret Lorrain Smith, 62, was recently added to Texas' top 10 after fleeing to avoid her sentencing.

Smith was charged with murder after evidence showed that she hired someone to kill her husband, George Smith. Margaret persuaded her husband to join her at Surfside Beach “late at night and left him sitting in the sand as the man she hired beat George to death with a metal object,” the DPS said.

Get our free mobile app

In September 2007, Margaret Smith and her co-defendant, Dylan Laughrey were indicted for capitol murder. Laughrey was sentenced in 2008 to life without parole, and Margaret didn't wait around to see what the judge had in store for her. Margaret was out on bond and fled on Aug. 11, 2009.

Margaret Smith is described as 5-foot-6, approximately 185 pounds, often dyes her naturally dark curly hair or wears wigs, and has a mole on the bottom of her right eyelid.

It's been almost 12 years that Smith has been on the run, and officials are eager to bring her to justice. If you've ever seen the show I (Almost) Got Away with It, then you know that local officials don't just give up when a person goes on the run. No matter how much time passes, investigators continue to search the globe in order to bring criminals to justice.

If you have information on the location of Margaret Smith, or believe you have information that could lead to her capture, you should call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS. You can also click the Submit a Tip link under Smith's photo on the DPS website, or through Facebook by clicking on the “Submit a Tip” link under the “About” section.

Meet Texas' Most Wanted Fugitives

39 Missing Children Found in Two-Week Rescue Operation in Georgia