Texit? Texas State Lawmaker to File Bill Calling for Secession

Should Texas secede from the United States of America? At least one Texas lawmaker wants to put the question on a ballot.

The 87th Texas Legislative Session will begin on January 12th, 2021, and one potential piece of legislation is already raising some eyebrows in Texas and across the United States.

State Representative Kyle Biedermann, a Republican from Fredericksburg representing District 73, has vowed to file legislation in the upcoming legislative session that would allow voters in the state to vote for or against Texas seceding from the United States.

According to The Hill, Biedermann took to Facebook on Tuesday with his announcement:

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans. That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation,” Texas state Rep. Kyle Biedermann (R) shared on Facebook on Tuesday.

Rep. Biedermann believes that his legislation would fall in line with the Texas Constitution. He pointed to Article 1 Section 2 of the Texas Constitution, which says: "All political power is inherent in the people, and all free governments are founded on their authority, and instituted for their benefit. The faith of the people of Texas stands pledged to the preservation of a republican form of government, and, subject to this limitation only, they have at all times the inalienable right to alter, reform or abolish their government in such manner as they may think expedient."

The bill faces an uphill battle. Many argue that the State of Texas can't legally secede.