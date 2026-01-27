(KNUE-FM) While we knew that temperatures were going to get very cold here in East Texas. It’s difficult to truly prepare for weather we’ve experienced lately. We are not used to driving on ice here in the Lone Star State, so it’s good that most people have been taking caution and staying at home waiting for the ice to melt.

But while dealing with these tough circumstances there have been some very amazing people that are doing the best they can to care for others. I wanted to put together a quick list of some VIPs during this recent winter storm, something to just let these people know they are appreciated.

What East Texas Faced During the Winter Storm

First up, the linemen, who have been braving the very cold temperatures to do critical work to keep power on for people across East Texas. Last Friday, we saw a large convoy of trucks all set up at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. And they acted quickly when branches started falling causing outages in East Texas. We cannot say it enough, thank you!

READ MORE: Power Outage Preparedness Tips for Texas

Linemen and Utility Crews on the Frontlines

Also, a huge shout out to all the tow truck operators across East Texas. We’re talking about people that are working extremely long hours right now, dealing with cold temperatures trying to assist others. They deserve recognition.

Get our free mobile app

Tow Operators and Roadside Assistance Heroes

What about the workers who can’t call out, such as law enforcement officers, and many health care workers in East Texas. They show up no matter what the weather conditions and roads look like, this is real bravery on display.

Additionally, a huge thank you to all the weather officials that are keeping us in the know regarding what to expect next. Thankfully, it looks like temperatures are warming up soon, so some of this ice will melt.

Oh, I don't want to forget about everyone in the Jeep Clubs around East Texas who have been assisting people get to and from work when their vehicle couldn't handle the ice.

I’m sure I am missing many people to thank, but I wanted to make sure to show appreciation for all of those that have worked hard over the past few days caring for others in East Texas.

Pictures from January 2026 Snow and Ice in East Texas Thanks to all of our listeners who sent in photos of the weather at their homes in East Texas. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins