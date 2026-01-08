(Mabank, Texas) - Currently in Texas, there are 24 men that Texas DPS is wanting to put back behind bars. These men are wanted for murder, sexual assault of a child and/or being in our country illegally. All it takes is a sighting in public and a phone call to hopefully bring these men in.

There are some big rewards to go along with these men's capture, too. Some go as high as $7,500 while others do go as low as $3,000. One of these individuals comes from Mabank while another is wanted in Lufkin.

The Most Wanted Criminals in Texas

You can see the list of the most wanted fugitives in Texas at dps.texas.gov. There's several lists to see. There's the Top 10 Most Wanted, Top 10 Sex Offenders, Top 10 Criminal Illegal Immigrants and a large list of other most wanted fugitives, including a man wanted in Lufkin.

Troy James Allison Troy James Allison - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

He is wanted by Texas DPS for a parole violation and has been on the run since 2004. He is also wanted by Lufkin Police for failure to register as a sex offender.

Below you will see the pictures of these criminals so we can spot them in a crowd. There is a rundown of their past crimes and what they are currently wanted for. There is also the reward for information leading to an arrest that can range from $3,000 all the way up to $7,500.

A Man From Mabank is on the 10 Most Wanted List

Stephen Joseph Vess of Mabank is wanted for sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography. From the description on the DPS website, it seems Vess has been on the run since 2014. Look at his picture below and if you have any information, contact authorities immediately.

Texas DPS Stephen Joseph Vess - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

These fugitives should be considered Armed and Dangerous! Never try to apprehend a fugitive yourself.

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of these Texas fugitives, call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also submit any information through the Texas 10 Most Wanted WEBSITE, Texas 10 Most Wanted FACEBOOK PAGE or the Texas DPS mobile app (Android, iPhone). Your information will remain anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for the reward.

There are Big Rewards for the 24 Most Wanted Criminals in Texas Texas Department of Public Safety has updated their list of the most wanted criminals in Texas with some big rewards for their capture. Gallery Credit: Michael Gibson / Townsquare Media