(Lindale, Texas) - Many of us East Texas natives will say that nothing ever happens in our little hometowns. For the most part, that statement can be true. But every once in a while, something will come through our little hometown that causes a brief bit of excitement and provides something to talk about for a couple of days.

My hometown of Lindale got a bit of action a few months ago. A car chase started on Interstate 20 and came up through FM 16 into downtown. Texas DPS and Lindale Police were able to bring the chase to an end with a successful PIT maneuver.

Texas DPS End Car Chase in Lindale

This particular event happened a few months ago on Interstate 20. A man was stopped in an SUV that he stole. It was here that he decided to run. Texas DPS were forced to chase the suspect.

The chase continued on I-20 and eventually go onto some backroads outside of Lindale. Police were able to lay spike strips that popped the SUV's tires. The driver continued onto FM 16.

Texas DPS Use PIT Maneuver to End Chase in Lindale

The driver of the stolen SUV continued into Lindale. He approached the intersection of Highway 69 and FM 16, running the red light there and almost hitting several vehicles. It was here that officers were able to end the chase.

As the driver attempted to accelerate around the area of Petty's, Texas DPS was able to successfully attempt a PIT maneuver. The SUV slide sideways into the trailer of a stopped diesel.

Texas DPS Arrest Car Chase Suspect After Successful PIT Maneuver

Officers then rammed the driver's side door to keep suspect from running from the vehicle. The suspect was taken from the vehicle and arrested (KLTV).

