The ACLU Demands Local School Districts To Ammend Dress Codes
33 local West Texas school districts received the following letter about dress code policies:
Dear Superintendent: We write to inform you that your school district’s dress and grooming code appears to contain provisions that were recently declared unconstitutional by a federal court in Texas. We ask that you revise your dress code to ensure that it conforms to federal law and does not contain any restrictions that discriminate against students based on sex, race, or religion.
The letter goes on to state the case of De’Andre Arnold versus Barbers Hill ISD on gender specific grooming codes which violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Where the court applied heightened scrutiny to this gender specific dress code and found that the district did not provide a sufficiently persuasive or important justification for imposing a hair-length requirement on male, but not female, students.
School districts were warned:
Your school district’s dress and grooming code appears to contain a hair-length requirement that applies only to male but not female students and is similar to the one the court struck down in Barbers Hill. As discussed below, this grooming restriction treats students differently on the basis of sex and is unconstitutional. This type of provision also leads to bias and discrimination against students on the basis of race and religion, and it conflicts with recent guidance updated this August by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), which cautions districts against imposing gender-specific grooming codes.
Those districts are:
Adrian ISD
Booker ISD
Bovina ISD
Bushland ISD
Canadian ISD
Channing ISD
Claude ISD
Darrouzett ISD
Farwell ISD
Follett ISD
Friona ISD
Groom ISD
Gruver ISD
Hart ISD
Hartley ISD
Hedley ISD
McLean ISD
Nazareth ISD
Panhandle ISD
Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD
Pringle-Morse CISD
Shamrock ISD
Silverton ISD
Spearman ISD
Stratford ISD
Sunray ISD
Texhoma ISD
Turkey-Quitaque ISD
Walcott ISD
Wellington ISD
Wheeler ISD
White Deer ISD
Wildorado ISD
Read the entire ACLU Discriminatory Dress and Grooming Provisions letter .