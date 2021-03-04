DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.

I've eaten a ton of BBQ here and enjoyed some amazing soul food, but on my first stop at Jucys Hamburgers I came across what might be my new favorite burger but if you don't like stinky cheese then this ain't the one for you.

As you all very well know here in the East Texas region, Jucys according to their website, has been voted “Best Burger in East Texas” for the last 30 years. In November 2015, Jucy’s was also recognized by Texas Highways Magazine as the #1 Burger in Texas.

Now I don't mind a place that shows off their accolades but for the most part we all look at "burgers" the same way: If you had one, you had them all. And most don't stand out so I was a little apprehensive about going to Jucys but thought "what the hey, a burger is burger." When I came across this bad boy, I changed my mind.

If you LOVE Blue Cheese like I do, Jucys "Black & Bleu" burger will be your new favorite. Its a 1/2 lb patty with seasoning, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and dressed with mustard and of course, the piece de resistance (Sorry, I failed French), bleu cheese crumbles.

I'm not gonna lie to you, I've had this burger at least 4-5 times in the last 3 weeks before I wrote this article. Not only have I enjoyed it, my wife, who is a blue cheese fan as well, is now hooked, but because she lives a few hours away and can't have one like me, she has now banned me from going to Jucys until she can come out here and have one herself.

But I just finished one.