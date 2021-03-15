DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.

I love tacos and to be honest with you, I've been having a hard time getting my hands on some GOOD tacos here in East Texas. Don't get me wrong, I'm a huge fan of Torchy's Tacos but I wanted something more "authentic" so I asked for some suggestions from folks here in the street.

As I was getting a haircut recently at Mass Connections Barber Shop, I posed the "Who has the best tacos?" question to folks at the shop and everyone suggested that I go over to Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler.

As I pulled up, folks were already lined up almost outside the door so I know I made the right choice and the suggestion from locals was verified. As I stepped inside the first thing that caught my eye was the "Doblados" aka the #1 which is by far and away their most popular order and the thing they are most known for!

You can choose between several different meat choices but for me, I went with the steak and the shells were stuffed with cheese. It was absolutely amazing and I ended up ordering a few more "regular" pastor tacos to complement the Doblados and it was amazing as well.

♥️Ruby's Mexican Restaurant💖

2021 E. GENTRY PKWY TYLER TX 75702

Were OPEN and ready to serve you your delicious food!

... Posted by Ruby's Mexican Restaurant on Monday, March 15, 2021

This is now my go-to spot for authentic tacos in East Texas, until yall send me somewhere else.

Got a restaurant suggestion for Melz On The MIC to check out? Let me know and I'll be more than than happy to stop by!