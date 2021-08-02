The Best Damn Thing I Ate In East Texas: The Volcano Taco

DISCLAIMER: The Best Damn Thing I Ate series is where Melz On The MIC checks out restaurants and food trucks all across East Texas for the purposes of review. Melz was not compensated or given free food for his review.

It was a VERY busy weekend for me here in East Texas! First, we swung out to Carthage for a live broadcast, then we had a blast at our sold out Lyfe Jennings Concert and on Sunday we headed out to Henderson for A Cool Groovy Day At Yates Park.

There were lots of folks out enjoying the day including lots of bike and car clubs, vendors and more! It was a beautiful thing to come out and see the Henderson community showing love and supporting a great event! I also learned something about East Texas I never knew, that Kickball is a REALLY big deal here and I spend some time being entertained by the teams participating in the Kickball tournament.

In the middle of all that fun and excitement, a brother was HUNGRY and while I was there, I spotted some familiar faces I've met before inside their food truck!

I've met the good folks at Lee Lee's Catering at one of the The Tyler Metro Chamber's monthly mixers and enjoyed a few samples of their items, but now I got a chance to try out some more things on the menu and the first thing that caught my eye was The Volcano Taco.

The Volcano Taco with chicken was amazing and don't let the "volcano" name scare you because its not very spicy. Lee Lee's delicious sauce set it off perfectly and as I walked around the event chowing down on these tacos like pizza slices, everyone kept asking "Where did you get that from?" and I sent them promptly over to Lee Lee's.

Big shoutout to everyone in Henderson for the love and big shoutout to Lee Lee's Catering for creating such a delicious damn taco!

