The Dancing Mailman is the ‘Best Mailman Ever’ [VIDEO]

An Indiana mailman who has been showing off his dance moves while delivering the mail has been dubbed the 'Best Mailman Ever' by one of the families on his route.

Kevin Robbins recently discovered that one of the homes he delivers mail to in Terre Haute, Indiana has a Ring doorbell camera. The family installed the camera in order the catch some neighborhood kids that have been messing around in their yard, according to CBS 2 in Chicago.

So Robbins started showing off his moves. Every day he gives the family a little performance as he delivers their mail.

The family loved the dances so much, they started a Facebook page dedicated to showing off Robbins' moves. The Facebook page is appropriately called 'Best Mailman Ever'. In about two weeks, the page has over 2,000 followers.

