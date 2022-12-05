‘The Forces Have Realigned’ After 5 Year Hiatus, Uncle Lucius is Back!

For over a decade they were one of Austin, TX's elite bands, a band that personified its "Live Music Capital of The World" moniker. The guys were known across The Lone Star State and beyond for an amazing live experience, and such hits as "Keep The Wolves Away," “Everybody Got Soul,” “Pocket Full of Misery” and “Liquor Store.”

Get our free mobile app

In September of 2017, after the gentlemen had spent 12 years together, crafting four albums, bringing the world so much Texas soul, and building one of its most ravenous fan bases, front man Kevin Galloway announced they'd be playing their final show together the following March.

Well, guess who's coming for dinner next year? Your favorite uncle is back!

The tide has transferred and the forces have realigned. Uncle Lucius is once again making music. After a five year hiatus, the band will be bringing their methods of soul, joy, and thunder to select stages across the country. All we've got is now.

For now all we know is that Uncle Lucius has a reunion show at Gruene Hall, and that they are making music together again, does that mean a new album? Only time will tell. We'll keep you updated though.

Download the Radio Texas, LIVE! ANDROID, or IOS app, and use it to stream the best music in the world without commercial interruption, 24/7. Be sure to give my new podcast a listen, Buddy Logan's Aircheck is available to stream or download on Spotify, Google, Tunein, pretty much everywhere that fine podcasts can be found. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to keep up with everything Texas and Red Dirt.

A Peek Inside Stone Cold Steve Austin's Tiny Little Million Dollar Home Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the WWE's most prolific wrestlers of all time. The Austin, TX native was a verifiable superstar throughout the '90s and into the '00s. Even today he'll make an occasional appearance.

The beer drinking stone-cold stunner issuer has seemingly become a bit of a real estate mogul, he's bought, fixed up and sold a few homes around the country over the past few years. In fact, last year the 19-time champion put his 2,700 square foot home in Marina del Rey on the market for sale at $3.595 million.