The Glass Recreation Center In Tyler, TX Has Summer Fun For Kids & Teens

If you're tired of your kids or teens sitting inside all summer long with their faces glued to a phone or computer screen, its time that you get proactive and get them OUTSIDE of the house this summer. The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler along with Tyler Parks and Recreation are offering up a couple of options for kids and teens this summer so you can get them out of the house.

The Tyler Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting the Summer Playground Program and the Glass Summer Camp.

Both of these programs will be open to kids 6 to 12 years old this summer. The programs will begin on Monday, June 13 through Friday, Aug. 5. If you want to get them signed up, you need to act quickly because its just around the corner. Playground and camp leaders will be at each location to provide planned activities such as sports games, arts and crafts, fun water activities and special visits from local organizations.

Participants of both programs will also be able to go on field trips and swim at Fun Forest Pool.

Another added benefit for kids is daily breakfast and lunch will be provided. This year's programs will happen at the following parks:

Glass Recreation Center, 501 W. 32nd St.

P.T. Cole Park, 1000 S. Vine St.

Emmett J. Scott, 1710 N. Confederate Ave.

The Summer Playground Program will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is free of cost.

The Glass Summer Camp will be from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with a cost of $200 per child.

The Glass Recreation Center Is Also Offering A Counselor In Training Program For Teens.

Let's say your little one is a "big one" now and would like to learn to be a camp counselor. The CIT program is for teens ages 13 to 15 who have outgrown camp but would like the opportunity to learn how to be a great camp counselor. CITs will assist the Summer Playground leaders with daily planned activities, games, arts and crafts all while developing leadership and life skills. Each CIT will receive a shirt, letter of recommendation and volunteer hours. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. The cost for the program is $25 per teen. Space is limited to 10 participants.

For more information or to register call the Glass Recreation Center at (903) 595-7271, visit www.TylerParksRec.com or the Tyler Parks and Rec Facebook page.

