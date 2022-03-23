The Grandy’s In Tyler Is Among The Only 15 Remaining in Texas

Get our free mobile app

The brick building with the green metal roof with some white stripes is synonymous with Grandy's, just like the orange and white stripes of Whataburger. I was shocked to learn the other day that there are only 24 of these fast food/casual style dining restaurants left in the U.S. and 15 of them are residing in Texas.

Tyler is among the 13 lucky cities in Texas to still have a Grandy's. When I moved to Tyler in 1997 there were two Grandy's locations, one right down the street from the radio station at Brookside and the Loop and the other on Beckham in the hospital district with another in Longview on Eastman. The only surviving location in East Texas is the one on Beckham.

When I was growing up in the metroplex Grandy's was everywhere. I remember going to the one on Hwy. 80/Division St. in Arlington by Six Flags Mall all the time to get that crispy fried chicken, okra, corn and roll, or country fried steak with mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll. Now I had to have plenty of butter and lots of honey with that roll too! Oh, you can't forget about that 'Grandy's Famous Sinnamon Roll', we ABSOLUTELY had to have one of those for dessert every time we were there.

I am glad to know that Grandy's has survived here in Tyler. It's sad to see this chain, which once boasted nearly 200 stores, is down to just 24 locations. Grandy's is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. The restaurant was created in 1972 by a couple of brothers in Denton, Texas who eventually grew the company across several southern states with help from some franchisees. Today, only 24 remain.

Honestly, it's been a hot minute since I've eaten at Grandy's, mainly because it's on the other side of town, but I'd hope that it stays open for years to come and doesn't appear on the "These Tyler and Longview Restaurants Need To Come Back" list anytime soon.

While I'm writing this, my mouth is salivating for one of those hot rolls and Sinnamon rolls. I'm headed over to the hospital district right now!

