‘The Great British Bake-Off’ Returns To Netflix This Month!

(Feature photo source: twitter.com/@britishbakeoff)

When the world feels completely mad, I find there are few things more delightful than procuring a couple of baked goods, laying on the couch with a blanket, and watching what I consider to be one of the most heartwarming, hunger-inducing, balm-for-the-weary-soul shows of all time: The Great British Bake-Off. (Or The Great British Baking Show, as it's called in the U.S. Though I'm not sure why--we know what 'bake-off' means, right?)

If you've never watched this show, I couldn't recommend it more. Even many men I know enjoy it. It manages to be lovely, competitive, inspirational, and a smidgen snarky in that delightfully-British manner. Plus, feather in shots of the lovely English countryside with all of those delicious-looking, gorgeous desserts, and you've got the perfect recipe for bliss-dom. Warning: May also trigger a sudden urge to bake and/or invade our local East Texas bakeries forthwith.

Season 11 was due to come out much earlier than it's British debut on Channel 4 September 22, but Covid-19 created concerns over safety so production was pushed to be safe. Understandable, but the extra long wait has been hard for its many devoted U.S. fans. We'll be able to watch it state-side on Netflix beginning September 25. We can watch concurrently with the season as it's released in Britain, as opposed to getting it after the fact in seasons past.

If you're not familiar with the show, PopSugar summarizes well:

"Every season, a new crop of talented amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, taking on challenges and whipping up desserts until only one baker is left standing. While the show is based in the UK, it's gained a huge following in the US ever since past seasons hit Netflix, and we finally have an answer about season 11's premiere date!"

While we eagerly await September 25, I advise you to go and check out the previous seasons available on Netflix. It's a true delight. Enjoy! Pro-tip: Go by and get a couple of cupcakes before you watch. Trust me--you'll want them.

Meanwhile, if you're in the mood to a bit of cooking yourself, here's a few recipes to consider: