(KNUE-FM) One of the best restaurants in Tyler is closing temporarily while it undergoes repairs and updates.

When Will The Grove in Tyler Reopen?

When I first noticed some asking whether The Grove Kitchen and Gardens in Tyler was closing in a local Facebook group page, I was worried. Thank the heavens above, it's only for the rest of the summer.

On top of that, it sounds like it'll be better than ever, and we can't wait.

Why I Was Relieved to Hear the Real Story

The Grove has become one of my very favorite places for brunch, lunch, and dinner in Tyler.

So, when I went to find out what was happening on The Grove's Facebook page, I was relieved to read this:

If you've never visited The Grove, I recommend you do so when they reopen in September.

What Makes The Grove Kitchen & Gardens So Special?

For those unfamiliar, The Grove Kitchen and Gardens is "a farm-to-table establishment offered at the highest quality with our chef-crafted menu on a sprawling historic farm in the heart of Tyler," per the website.

There's a community feeling here that is undeniable. People may come dressed up or down, celebrating or just popping in for a great lunch or dinner. It just works.

Also, just the massive bar alone is something to behold.

What’s Happening During the Summer Closure?

Make a plan to visit when they reopen on September 2.

What are they doing for the rest of the summer?

According to the website, the staff is working on some new fall ideas that are sure to translate into autumnal deliciousness, and we can't wait. They will also be tending to some maintenance matters.

Here’s Why Locals Love The Grove—and Why You Will Too

So, what is it that makes The Grove Kitchen and Gardens one of my favorite places to dine in Tyler?

Here are just a few reasons:

Why 'The Grove' is One of the Best Tyler Restaurants There’s just something special about The Grove Kitchen & Gardens. From the lush grounds to the cozy-yet-upscale atmosphere, it’s one of my favorite places to unwind, celebrate, or just enjoy a great meal. Here are a few snapshots of what makes it such a gem. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley