The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is Coming to Texas

The exact location is still top secret, but we know that the wildly buzzed-about Van Gogh exhibit that puts you in the middle of his paintings will be in Houston and Dallas this year.

They're expecting it to sell out, and when I bought my tickets on Friday for the Dallas show, there were several dates and time slots that were already blocked out. The Saturday and Sunday timeslots are selling the quickest, but the weekdays are filling up too.

I've never been to something like this and I'm not sure what to expect, but it sounds like the perfect blend of 19th Century art and 2021 technology. And a great outing with kids who love pictures and screens and also need an introduction to one of the most well-known painters of all time. From what I gather, they'll be able to walk on those famous brush strokes and immerse themselves in the paintings. This will be a great date day too.

It's a cutting-edge experience that they're calling "a 360º digital art exhibition," and after successful pop-ups across Europe last year the Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is coming to America. There are five different traveling exhibits that project large-scale moving images onto the walls, ceilings, and floors. Chicago, L.A., and New York are almost sold out. Texas will host the display in Houston and Dallas.

Dallas - Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

When: August 30–December 12, 2021

Tickets: Prices start at $36 for adults and $20 for children 12 or younger.

Houston - Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

When: October 14, 2021–January 23, 2022

Tickets: Prices start at $35 for adults and $20 for children 12 or younger.

Get tickets HERE, and make sure you select the right city.

Isn't it awesome to have some events happening again? Hopefully, this is just the tip of the iceberg.