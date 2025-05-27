What if I told you there was a magical place where you could eat all the Chick-fil-A you can stuff down your throat? The only catch is you've gotta drive about four hours north of Dallas, TX, and eat it without leaving Norman frickin' Oklahoma.

First of all, I had no idea an all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A existed, but it does and it has now for nearly 20 years. And a genius move to hide it away in Norman, the only place where no one would ever find it.

The Only All-You-Can-Eat Chick-fil-A in The World

It's probably the only reason anyone has enrolled at the University of Oklahoma in the past two decades. It actually kinda explains a lot now that I think about it.

Since 2005, the University of Oklahoma has offered its students all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-A, serving chicken sandwiches, nuggets, waffle fries, and sauces. It's located inside the Couch Restaurants Diner, a food hall attached to a freshman dorm that always offers unlimited bites. The dining hall welcomes current university students, employees, and guests of both.

It doesn't appear that there are any more plans to open more all-you-can-eat Chick-fil-As at this time. But it'd probably make good business to do one here in Texas.

Therefore, if you want to enjoy bottomless waffle fries, you'll either have to send your kid, enroll yourself, befriend a Sooner, or become an employee of the University of Oklahoma. Well, played Sooners. Well played.

Chick-fil-A was founded in Atlanta Georgia in 1967. The popular fast-food chain now boasts over 3,000 restaurants across the U.S., including Puerto Rico, and Canada... But only one where you can eat to your heart's content, in Norman frickin' Oklahoma.

