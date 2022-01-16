The Perfect Valentine’s Gift For The Whataburger Fanatic In Your Life
Valentine's Day is quickly approaching and if you haven't thought about what to get your significant other yet, this just might be the perfect gift for them, especially if they're into jewelry.
As a guy, I don't think you can ever go wrong with giving a piece of jewelry as a gift. Now some may say it's not thoughtful enough or it's the easy way out of gift-giving, but I've never known anyone to turn down jewelry. Whether it's their birthday, your anniversary, Christmas, just because or Valentine's Day, I believe the sparkle of jewelry can't be turned down!
Now with Valentine's Day right around the corner, if you've got a Whataburger fanatic in your life, then you better be stopping by James Avery in person or jumping on their website soon because they have the perfect piece of jewelry to give to them, especially if they're into charm bracelets. The Whataburger inspired heart charm is now available as part of the James Avery 2022 Valentine's Day collection.
This artisan sterling silver heart charm proudly displays Whataburger's iconic orange and white stripes in hand-painted enamel on one side, while the other side features the Texas born burger company's logo. You can easily add this to an established charm bracelet for just $74. If they're a Whataburger fanatic already, I'm pretty sure they've got the Whataburger cup, french fries and Whataburger logo and if they don't, well you can always add them at any time.
If the past is any indication of the future, you'll want to jump on getting this sooner than later because it could sell out pretty quickly.