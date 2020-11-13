The Thanksgiving Dilemma: Go To The Small Gathering Or Nah?

OMG, Thanksgiving is right around the corner and I have been planning my Thanksgiving Dinner for two months, but enter CORONAVIRUS stage left!

I was really looking forward to meeting up at my friend T's small gathering of 6 adults and 4 kids, but seeing as how the rates of COVID cases have risen exponentially, I'm not prepared to go to T's house.

It is breaking my heart to not be able to meet over at my friend's house for Thanksgiving, which is odd because if you had asked me what my Thanksgiving plans were two months ago, I would have told you I was staying at home watching the Harry Potter movies 1-7. I am a homebody so that's my excuse, but when T rang me up to ask if my child Willow and I wanted to eat turkey dinner with her family, I realized Willow would have someone to hang out with (and so would I) so I said yes.

I was watching the news yesterday and saw that Texas has over 1,000,000 cases of coronavirus and that it is the highest in the state! Several doctors and scientists have been hitting the cable news circuit begging us to stay home and have a Zoom Thanksgiving or just call family members to say hi instead of hanging out with each other. It won't be too hard for me to do that because I usually video conference with my brother, sister-in-law, and 9-year-old nephew Ayden, who live in Oklahoma.

That's enough doom and gloom, let's talk about what you're going to eat for Thanksgiving to brighten up the mood.

Which kind of family member are you: the one who COOKS the food, brings the ice and cups, or hangs out with the young kids in the back room?