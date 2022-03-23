The Tyler, Texas Car Mechanic People Won’t Stop Talking About

Before I even begin, let it be known that this article was unsolicited.

Honestly, I've never had the need (yet) to take my current car to a mechanic. However, I have heard countless friends and family members lament over the concerns they have whenever they've found themselves in a position to need one.

Akin to trying to find the "right" doctor or lawyer, it seems people can have quite a struggle when it comes to finding the "right" mechanic. And by right, in this case, we're referring to a business that is not only competent but excels in what they do. In addition, it refers to a mechanic that treats people fairly and charges for the work they do in a way that feels fair to the customer.

I guess that's why running across this post on a local social media page was intriguing.

It appears the lady who posted originally found all of those things in a recent exchange with a mechanic in Tyler, Texas.

This woman is relatively new to the Tyler, TX area and expressed her concerns with trying to find the "right" mechanic in a new area. She is from Fort Worth, and her mechanic there said finding a "good" mechanic is easy. It's finding an "honest" mechanic that can be tricky. However, after her experience with Stewart's Donnybrook Automotive in Tyler, it seems she has found both.

Get our free mobile app

She said of her experience that, after doing her own research, she found the helpful folks confirmed what she'd thought might be wrong with her vehicle. (This lady must know her stuff.) What was even more stunning is that they gave her a quote that was HALF of what she was expecting. (How often does that happen, right?)

Furthermore, despite the fact that due to a broken valve they ended up having to charge for the new part but it still came out to be way less than she anticipated. She added that she appreciates the fact they don't work on "commission" so there's not the temptation to just "add-on" service suggestions as we see in so many other places of business.

On top of that, the people who commented on her post were leaving mostly quite positive reviews of this place, as well.

I just thought you may find this helpful. We'll all eventually need to have our cars worked on. It's nice to know of one the good and honest mechanics in our East Texas area.

Have you had any GREAT or AWFUL experiences with a mechanic you'd like to share with the class? Let me know at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

And when you get your car purring like a kitty, why not consider one of these awesome Texas road trip destinations?

Road Trip Love: Take a Look at TEN of the Prettiest Little Towns in Texas Ever find yourself staring out the window and wishing you could hop in the car and just drive away? Here are some ideas of where you might wanna go in Texas.

Tyler, TX People Share 12 of the Best Places to Go When There is a Tornado Warning We'd like to add to this list of safer spaces people where people can seek shelter in the case of a tornado in the Tyler, Texas area. So if you're aware of any public spaces good for taking shelter during tornadic storms, let us know so we can add them!

