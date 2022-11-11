Sometimes we all wish we could go back and be kids again but the way our bodies hurt after doing the slightest physical activity keeps us acting like our age and not our shoe size. But if you want to feel like a kid again and bounce around like you used to when you were young then you need to get ready for something that's super fun that's in Texas for the next couple of days!

The Big Bounce America, The Guinness-Certified ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is Touring Across North America in 2022.

The Big Bounce America/ Sarasota Experience The Big Bounce America/ Sarasota Experience loading...

Produced by XL Event Lab, The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features four massive inflatable attractions. The quartet of inflatables includes the 16,000 sq. foot World’s Largest Bounce House; Sport Slam, the most recent addition to the tour featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

The Big Bounce America Will Be In The Houston area for weekend activities.

The Big Bounce America The Big Bounce America loading...

Starting Saturday, Nov. 12 and running through Sunday, Nov. 26 at Katy Mills Mall you can get your bounce on with tickets starting at just $19 and they can be found online. Special all-access tickets feature a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World's Largest Bounce House, plus unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE. There's different session for all age groups including adults!

Let's check out all the fun folks are having courtesy of The Big Bounce America!

