Get our free mobile app

This is an extremely unique treehouse that's not really a treehouse because it just seems like it would be too heavy for a tree to support! But there are plenty of trees around this place.

For a while now my wife and I have been on this treehouse kick and we've been looking at different treehouses around the state to visit and stay in. Most recently I've discovered and shared a five-level treehouse in Lindale and another one in Tyler and now I've run across an interesting one that is made of shipping containers just north of Commerce. This one goes one level more than the five-level treehouse in Lindale though, this one has six levels to it.

This unique stay will create a very memorable experience.

It's made of those metal shipping containers that float across the ocean on those big container ships. This place turns those containers on their ends and transforms them into a modern farmhouse feel on the inside and gives you an unobstructed 360-degree view of northeast Texas high above the trees in the crow's nest on the sixth level. This metal box treehouse also features five balconies along with a screened-in hot tub on the third level.

Nature is all aound the 'Air Castle' in Commerce.

While relaxing in a hammock on the fourth level you might catch some of the local wildlife frolicking in the trees or on the ground around the 'Air Castle' (as it's listed on Airbnb). Deer, raccoons, armadillos, rabbits, squirrels, hawks and more have been spotted around the property.

There are plenty of activities on site.

From hot rubbing, to hanging in the hammock, to sitting by a roaring fire this place has quite a bit to offer with more activities not that far away. This place is bookmarked now for a future stay!

There's A Tree House Of Sorts In Ladonia, TX Made From Shipping Containers This is an extremely unique treehouse that's not really a treehouse because it just seems like it would be too heavy for a tree to support! But there are plenty of trees around this place.

A Five Level Lindale Treehouse On Airbnb Holds A Soccer Team If after watching an episode of 'Treehouse Masters' with Pete Nelson and crew, you have the urge to experience treehouse living, there's a place in Lindale that is perfect.

Listed As 'The Tree House', It's About Semantics For This Tyler Airbnb Listing When searching for a secluded couples getaway in East Texas, this 'tree house' could be the perfect spot.

9 East Texas Tiny House Airbnb's All Under $90 A Night Fulfull your curiousity of what it would be like downsizing and living in a tiny house or just book one of these cute places for an awesome East Texas weekend getaway.

Indoor Glamping in Texas is the Coolest Thing You've Never Done The Lone Star Glamp Inn is the hottest lodging facility with the new indoor glamping concept.

Mustard Seed Airbnb Offers Luxury French Country with Lake Austin Boat Dock It's always fun to visit our Capital city. Austin, TX is famously the Live Music Capital of the World, and as such there is always something fun happening. From the night life, to concerts, dog parks, to hiking there is something for all ages at any time of the day.

Mustard Seed Airbnb Offers Luxury French Country with Lake Austin Boat Dock It's always fun to visit our Capital city. Austin, TX is famously the Live Music Capital of the World, and as such there is always something fun happening. From the night life, to concerts, dog parks, to hiking there is something for all ages at any time of the day.