Summer has barely gotten started in East Texas and the heat is already disrespectful. Our cars are already feeling like ovens after sitting in the parking lot at work all day. Despite that knowledge and warnings every summer about the dangers of the heat in our area, we still hear of a tragic story of a hot car death every year. Just how hot can it get inside our car after sitting in the sun? Extremely hot. There was an experiment that I did in 2016 in the parking lot of the station in Tyler, Texas that is still valid today that shows how dangerous this East Texas really is.

On an 85 degree day, in ten minutes, the temperature can rise to 104 degrees.

On a 95 degree day, in thirty minutes, the temperature can rise to 129 degrees.

You can see more from the graph below:

noheatstroke.org noheatstroke.org loading...

Not only is this dangerous for children and adults, but also pets.

So what are some ways to prevent these very preventable incidents?

Never leave a child unattended in your vehicle.

If you see an unattended child in a hot vehicle, call 911.

Always lock your vehicle at home and make sure your children do not have access to your keys.

Make it a routine to always check your vehicle when you arrive at home, work or anywhere for that matter.

2011 Heatwave

If you recall back in 2011, East Texas was under a massive heat wave. Somewhere in the neighborhood of two consecutive months, temperatures were above 100 degrees. In 2016, as an experiment, I placed cookies in my car, with a thermometer, to demonstrate the heat build up throughout the day.

It's Going to Be Hot

Temperatures are expected be in the mid to upper 90s this weekend (June 24 and 25) and reach 100 degrees every day next week (June 26 - June 30). Watch out for your kiddos and your pets. If you know someone that may not have adequate cooling in their home, be sure to check on them as well.

If you work outside, hydration is extremely important. Drink water before you go out, drink water while you're out and drink water when you're done. Also, take as many breaks as possible to cool down.

Be safe my friends, the summer heat has only just begun.

