These 8 East Texas Children Went Missing This Year And Haven’t Been Found Yet
As we close out 2020, we're all looking back on the ups and downs of this year. Whether it was missing a high school graduation, a family vacation, or just on COVID-19 overload, this year was far from perfect for most (if not all) of us.
But there are several East Texas families that could use our help right now. Like right now.
I brought you a story earlier this year about 37 kids that went missing in a single month in Texas. The total number of missing children in the state as of today - 259. 8 of those children are from East Texas. Some have been missing since January, others just since the beginning of December - ALL of them, just as important.
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. The NCMEC has gathered information on these 8 children - their last known whereabouts, ages, and when they were reported missing.
If you could take a moment and scroll through their pictures, you could be helping a family bring their child home. If you do recognize any of them, please contact your local law enforcement, or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children through its hotline at 1-800-843-5678.
What To Do If Your Child Is Missing:
- Immediately call your local law enforcement agency.
- After you have reported your child missing to law enforcement, call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST(1-800-843-5678).
- If your child is missing from home, search through:
- Closets.
- Piles of laundry.
- In and under beds.
- Inside large appliances.
- Vehicles – including trunks.
- Anywhere else that a child may crawl or hide.
- Notify the store manager or security office if your child cannot be found when in a store. Then immediately call your local law enforcement agency. Many stores have a Code Adam plan of action in place.
- When you call law enforcement
- Provide law enforcement with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and descriptions of any other unique identifiers such as eyeglasses and braces. Tell them when you noticed your child was missing and what clothing he or she was wearing.
- Request law enforcement authorities immediately enter your child’s name and identifying information into the FBI’s National Crime Information Center Missing Person File.