Surprise! 10 Things More Dirty Than Most Texas Toilets

I don't care what your stance is on germs, I doubt you'd ever drink out of a public toilet. I think one thing that we can all agree on is that we'd only consider it if Joe Rogan offered us $1 million on a reality TV show.

It turns out you may want to opt for a refreshing drink of the toilet rather than using ice in many public restaurants. BIG YIKES.

The other day I watched a TikTok that sent me down a rabbit hole. After watching, I wanted to find out if there is truly more bacteria in many restaurants than is found in those same eatery's toilets. What I found is not good news.

From ABC, the story of a 12-year-old who collected ice samples from five restaurants as a science experiment. She collected ice from the self-serve machines inside the restaurant, drive-thru windows, and toilet water samples from the same restaurants. After testing them all for bacteria, in several cases, the ice tested positive for E. coli bacteria. E. coli comes from human waste and has been linked to several illness outbreaks across the country.

While we are all built to withstand some of these bacteria to some degree, and some exposure does build up immunity, it's a great reminder to restaurants to clean up better.

"These [bacteria] don't belong there," said Dr. David Katz, medical contributor to "Good Morning America." "It's not cause for panic, although it is alarming because what she found is nothing new. You're not more likely to get sick now. But she's done us a favor by sounding the alarm."

Not to turn anyone into a hypochondriac, but let's look a bit more into this.

