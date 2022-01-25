Thirteen People Were Booked Into The Smith County Jail Just Last Week

Get our free mobile app

Thirteen East Texans who took part in some kind of criminal activity were apprehended by authorities and taken off the streets and booked into the Smith County Jail.

When law enforcement agencies come together to follow up on leads provided by the public, captures and arrests usually occur. Last week, Smith County Sheriff's deputies, Tyler Police Department, Smith County Adult Probation officers and the Texas Department of Public Safety officers arrested alleged criminals and sent them to jail.

Charges levied against these suspects include:

assault with physical contact

failure to appear

robbery

evading arrest

possession of a controlled substance

possession of marijuana

fraudulent use of credit or debit card

assault of a peace officer

aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

burglary of a habitation

aggravated robbery

assault causing bodily injury of a family member

Some of the suspects that were taken into custody and booked into the Smith County Jail are still in custody while others have bonded out and all of them are awaiting a court date. Now, these thirteen people have either started their criminal record on file at judicial.smith-county.com or have just added more to their file already.

