This 6 Story Air Castle Treehouse Airbnb is a Must-Stay for Texans

Man, they can do just about anything with these old shipping containers, even stack 'em up real high and get you up in the trees for a few unforgettable nights. This breath taking Airbnb is located just outside of Dallas, TX, and it's reasonably priced.

The skyscraping stay is in high demand, evidence by the shrinking number of days available on their calendar. But these views may be worth a little extra planning.

Most unique treehouse destination you will find. For ages 12+. 2 bedroom / 1 bath treehouse uses 4 shipping containers. The interior has a modern farmhouse style. After waking up with an incredible view, move outside to 1 of 5 balconies, including the 3rd floor screened porch with hot tub or to the 6th floor crows-nest 50’ in the air. Are you looking for a couples get-away, adult trip, or a romantic celebration...the unique “nature” of the treehouse will make for a unforgettable experience.

And what truly makes this one-of-a-kind "air castle" must-stay is its location:

You will be immersed and be one with nature and the environment. Local animals that you may see include: deer, wild hogs, raccoons, armadillos, opossums, rabbits, bobcats, squirrels, owls, red-tailed hawk and many other varieties of birds. There are a number of trails to take by foot or bike.

From squirrels to wild hogs and racoons, you'll get a bird's eye view of the wildlife and towering trees. I imagine waking up here to be like a Disney cartoon, sipping coffee while wild chipmunks dance on the rail for your entertainment.

