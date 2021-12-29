As you already know, the Dallas Cowboys are headed back to the playoffs after clinching the NFC East division crown and Cowboys mania is currently a new high for fans here in East Texas. But "Cowboys fever" is spreading even farther than the Texas borders, its now over the ocean and into the islands of Hawaii.

Honolulu Family Goes All Out For The Boys

Over 3,000 miles away from Dallas, The Ahia Ohana (Ohana means "family" in Hawaiian) are die hard Cowboys fans according to the report from WFAA and KIII. Waldo Ahia said he has been loyal to Dallas since the third grade and converted his wife Shelly in the '80s when they started dating.

During the holidays, the couple usually goes overboard with the holiday decorations with Disney characters, but last year, after their kids had felt like they "outgrew" all the Disney stuff, they switched it up the holiday decorations to show love to their favorite football team.

Their Home Became A Big Hit!

The home is decked out from top to bottom and side to side with the iconic "Star" and all things Cowboys including cutouts of Cowboys stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott. To say that this house located on Noelo Street in Ewa Beach Hawaii has been a huge hit would be an understatement. The Ahias said their home has already been featured on NFL on Fox, CBS Sports, and ESPN.

They Even Created An Instagram Profile!

Cowboys fans and even folks who don't watch football are making their way from all around Oahu Island to check their home. The display is on every night and they plan to pass out candy to kids that visit until they take their decorations down after New Years Day. But if the Boys make a deep playoff run, it might be hard to take all of that down. You can check out follow them on Instagram @dallascowboyshouse808.

Dallas Cowboys Victory Monday with an Absolute Domination of the Washington Football Team What a freaking game the Dallas Cowboys had in prime time football against their arch rival in the NFC East. Scroll through to check out over 100 photos from the sidelines of the big win.

Check Out These Dallas Cowboys Super Fans Rides The Cowboys Life Family Tailgates In Tyler