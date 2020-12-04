This is the Worst Commercial Ever, Let’s Learn Why it was Made

I'm way late to this video, and man, it's bad. It was made in 2009 for The Red House in North Carolina where they're main selling point is that their furniture is for everyone no matter their race. It's a ridiculous concept on the surface but there is a reason this commercial was made. Let's learn something.

There are three main local businesses that will put out some of the most over the top commercials; lumber stores, furniture stores and car lots. Some are ridiculously good, some ridiculously bad. The above commercial falls into that bad of the bad category. It's from a real furniture store in North Carolina, The Red House. The base premise of the ad is that your race doesn't matter when it comes to shopping their store.

They showcase this by the racial diversity that works at the store and the diversity of their customers. It doesn't matter what color you are, you will find this couch comfortable. It's cringe worthy. However, this may have done on purpose.

The commercial was done as part of a promotion through YouTubers Rhett and Link. A very funny duo, check out their videos. It was done through their initiative I Love Local Commercials Series. This video was done in 2009 so I don't know if this initiative still exists.

The commercial was a joint effort with Rhett and Link and The Red House according to their YouTube description. They wanted to make a comical advertisement using race that would both be positive but also a conversation starter. It will certainly make you laugh.

By the way, The Red House is a real business in High Point, North Carolina. Visit their website at redhousefurniture.com. To be honest, with all this knowledge I've gained on this awful commercial, I kinda want to shop there now.

