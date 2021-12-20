Three Christmas Pop Up Bars Full of Festive Fun in Dallas, TX

Are you headed to Dallas to visit family and friends this Holiday Season?

If that generally leads to some festive drinking and adult fun, then you’ll want to explore the nearest Christmas Pop-Up Bar. Yep, I found three that look like all kinds of Christmas fun for those of us 21 years of age and up.

Let’s start with Miracle at Royal 38. It’s located at 2301 North Akard Street, Suite 210. This is the fourth year that it’s been present in Dallas, and it’s decked out with 30,000 holiday lights along with a Nightmare Before Christmas area, Christmas Story references and a Grinch room. You’ll find specialty drinks and foods, too. It’s open now through December 31. Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight.

Next up, The Tipsy Elf. Find it at 308 N. Bishop Avenue in the Bishop Arts District. You can order a flaming drink called the Mrs. Clause Spicy Holidaze spiked hot chocolate. Thanks to TikTok we can see inside, and it looks like it’s totally lit… pun intended. This one is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday; and Friday and Saturday 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Finally one for the pups as well. You can find the Toller Patio Bar + Kitchen’s Santa Paws at 3675 Ross Avenue. Their Santa Paws event is held every Sunday in December from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Yes, this one is for the dog lovers. Dress up your pup and have its photo taken with Santa.

Want more Festive fun? I've mapped out an evening of lights and drinks for you as well.

Perfect Ideas For East Texas Secret Santa Or White Elephant Gifts If you're stuck for a gift for a Christmas party gift exchange or a Secret Santa gift or just a gift in general at any time, check out these great ideas that will run you $20 or less.

We are NOT ENDORSING any product listed here. These items were chosen as representative of the category group.

'37th Street Lights' In Austin, Texas, The Weirdest Holiday Lights You'll See When it comes to unique and 'Keep Austin Weird', the '37th Street Lights' are doing just that.