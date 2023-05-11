This TikTok Whataburger Hack Just Might Make Your Blood Boil

I always get fired up whenever I spot some sort of Whataburger hack on social media. However, this time I got fired up, but not in a good way.

Personally, I get tired of the In-N-Out versus Whataburger debate. I’m a fan of both. In fact, there aren’t very many burger joints I don’t like. I’m easy like that.

But with that being said, if I had to choose between only being able to have one or the other, it would be a no-brainer for me. Give me Whataburger. They have a much better selection to choose from and their All-Time Favorites are legendary.

Get our free mobile app

And then there’s Whataburger’s breakfast. Don’t get me started on just how awesome their breakfast menu is.

Anyway, a guy with very poor taste or maybe just looking to ruffle a few feathers (which is what I think is going on), took to TikTok to share “the only way to eat a Whataburger.”

The video shows the guy going through the drive-thru at a location in Austin and then proceeding to throw his order into a trash dumpster.

It’s pretty clear to me and others commenting on the video that he ate everything. That looks like an empty bag he’s throwing into the dumpster.

But the guy did manage to ruffle a few feathers as you might expect. While most of the comments are pretty tame, you can tell many of us fans of the “W” take it personally when you insult our favorite fast-food burger joint.

However, I have to admit that the disclaimer is hilarious and frankly, spot on.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash

5 Texas Myths That Aren't Really Myths Sure, texas isn't short on folklore. But there are many things people from outside Texas believe are myths, but are actually true. Gallery Credit: Johnny Thrash