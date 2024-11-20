Small Texas Eatery Named 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S.

It's always "Which restaurant has the best food?" But how many times do we ask "Which restaurant is the most beautiful?" One Texas restaurant was recently named one of the most beautiful in the country, and the good news, the food is good too.

We've got mountains of lists that rank all types of food, the best BBQ, the best burger, the best wings, wine spritzer, but what about the best atmosphere? That's important too.

We may overlook a rundown joint on the outskirts of town that's serving the best street tacos in Texas but are happy to overpay at a beautiful spot downtown serving up mediocre BBQ. Whether that's fair or not is not up to me.

The Texas Eatery Named 50 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S.

PEOPLE Magazine, more widely known as a periodical for ranking the most beautiful people in the world, has now tackled the most beautiful restaurants in the U.S.

Earlier this year in honor of "PEOPLE’s 50th anniversary and 2024 Beautiful Issue, the editors at OpenTable crowned 50 restaurants as the country’s most beautiful." And. no bias detected here, but it looks like Texas has one of the most beautiful on their list:

Tillie’s in Dripping Springs Named Most Beautiful in Texas.

From the write-up in PEOPLE, "Enter a cavernous space housed in a 200-year-old Vietnamese town hall appointed with impressive, eclectic antiques."

A stunning space for sure. The restaurant’s building is a repurposed town hall from the Ninh Binh region of Vietnam. If you've yet to visit Tillie's they offer "an array of innovative international flavors, creating a new set of rules for cuisine in Central Texas." And you get to eat it inside that beautiful building.

Interested in seeing 49 more of the most beautiful restaurants? Click here.

10 Oldest Restaurants in Texas Here is a look at 10 of the oldest restaurants in the great state of Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins