Country music fans are going to love seeing the legendary couple of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill performing as the headliners for The American Rodeo a PBR (Professional Bull Riders) event. If you're not familiar with The American it's an annual weekend of entertainment taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is a rodeo competition that you can only get in the heart of Texas. It's all the top professional men and women showcasing their talent in a winner take all battle to be named the best in the world.

With over $3 million dollars in prize money up for grabs you will see non-stop rodeo action, live music and so much fun throughout the weekend. The events are taking place on Saturday, March 5th and Sunday, March 6th.

PBR Global Cup on Saturday, Tim and Faith on Sunday

The PBR Global Cup is going to begin on Saturday around 5:45 p.m. If you've been living under a rock and haven't seen PRB in person, you will absolutely fall in love with the fun of being there watching these amazing athletes who have been training for years. On Sunday, March 6th is when you will see The American Featuring live concert with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill beginning around noon.

When Can You Get Tickets to The American Rodeo

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. CDT. Ticket prices start at $20 and fans can get discounts when they purchase weekend packages. Concert performance is included in the ticket price for Sunday, March 6th. You can purchase your tickets online through ATTstadium.com or SeatGeek.com

101.5 KNUE will be giving away tickets soon, make sure you have the KNUE app downloaded for your chance to win.

