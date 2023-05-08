15 Things You Have to Know and Understand When Moving to Texas

While I cannot say I am a lifelong Texan, I can tell you that I am proud to be here now. My wife and I love so many things about the great state of Texas and don’t plan on moving away anytime soon. We have lived in 5 states and we both agree that we are done bouncing around, we are happy in Texas, and we are staying here. Having moved around quite a bit I’ve learned things throughout my journeys and wanted to share some things, which is why I created a list of 15 things people need to know and understand when moving to Texas.

You can listen to other people’s perspective on the lone star state, but you never know if you’re truly going to enjoy it here until you try it for yourself. There are so many positives about being here but there are a few negatives as well, personally the positives outweigh the negatives, but you must decide what's best for you and your family.

Get our free mobile app

The First Thing You Need to do is...

If you’re planning on moving to Texas you need to understand that southern hospitality is still a thing, if you’re in line at a grocery store, expect to make a new friend. Don’t be shocked if someone holds open a door for you, it’s not about flirting with you, it’s just a sign of respect.

You’ll Love Texas, I’m Sure of it

If you try hard enough, you can find bad things to say about anything or anywhere you go. But with a positive attitude and a good work ethic you should be just fine moving here to Texas. Here is a look at 15 things you should know and understand if you’re planning on moving here.

15 Things to Know and Understand When Moving to Texas If you're moving to the great state of Texas here are a few things you need to understand.