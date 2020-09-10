Tired Of Looking At Covid Numbers?

There is a phrase being thrown around called "Covid Fatigue." There is only so much stress that we can take. Eventually you just stop paying attention to the stats and go on about your life. When Covid-19 first hit, it was novel, they even call it that. Now it's not strange or foreign to us. Like a party guest that just won't leave, it's very tiring to keep entertaining the notion that you could get a terrible disease and die.

I haven't looked at the corona virus numbers in weeks. I realized that I can't figure anything out from looking at the number of people in my area that at one time had the disease. The numbers are confusing, and like all data, you have to know what you are looking at.

I heard a number the other day - 1,000 people a day are dying in the U.S. of Covid-19. That works out to around 0.0003 percent, to put that into perspective, about 43 people are killed by lightning each year and 44,000 Americans die on the highway every year. The CDC says that the 2019-2020 flu season killed about 24,000 - 64,000 since October 2019. Covid deaths beat all of those, but the numbers don't really tell the story of how over it we are.

It would be fair to say that it's rare that someone dies of Covid, Influenza, or in a vehicle accident. Most people die of cardiovascular disease and cancer, and half of them are over 70.

There will be a huge sigh of relief when all of this is over. Just know that you aren't alone, and everything is messed up right now. It's okay that you are giving yourself a break from bad news.