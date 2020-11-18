TJC’s Earth & Space Science Center’s Dome Show: Season Of Light

Through January 2, 2021, enjoy 'Christmas in the Dome." These are Christmas and holiday-infused shows that also offer education and entertaining science fun! One of the one's I'm most looking forward to is 'Season of Light!'

Perhaps you've been lucky enough to enjoy the custom of receiving a holiday kiss under the mistletoe, but have you ever wondered how this tradition came to be?

Across many regions and cultures, this time of year invokes celebrations of all kinds. From Christmas and Hanukkah, to other winter solstice traditions originating from Scandinavian, Celtic, Mexican, and even Roman roots, this “Season of Light” is a rich tapestry of holiday customs. There are some with which we are quite familiar, of course—waiting for Santa Claus and giving gifts to loved ones around our Christmas trees. We also merrily sing along about “maids a' milking” and “a partridge in a pear tree,” but do you know why?

Now, you and your family can learn all about the myriad of ways peoples and cultures around the world have celebrated the season, at The Center for Earth and Space Science Education's Dome Show, “Season of Light.” From the reverent to the light-hearted, you'll learn something new and delve deeper into traditions you may have enjoyed since childhood.

Afterwards, perhaps you can go home and have a riveting discussion with your family about all you've learned, over a particularly delicious American custom--a cup of hot cocoa.

Find out more about the other offerings and see show times at here.

Connect with them to find out about Covid-19 safety precautions here: