(Tyler, Texas) - Must be nice being a scam artist. You just sit in a vacant room behind a laptop and send out text messages or make phone calls to unsuspecting people and steal their money. Such a scummy way to make a living.

Right now, people all across Texas, and even many of you in East Texas, are getting a text message saying you owe money for using a toll road. Personally, I have not received one but know so many who have. You have probably gotten one and so have your friends.

Proof of Toll Road Text Message Scam Going Out to So Many in Texas

We had to get my fiancé a new phone last week. As we were working to get it all set up, a text message came in. The message said that she owed money for using a toll road and needed to click a link to pay that toll. I looked at the message and knew immediately it was a scam and had her delete it.

Just yesterday, I was talking with a couple of our sales people here at the station and he received a text with a similar message to what my fiancé had got. He knew it was a scam and ignore the message. One of our other sales people got that same message just a couple of days ago.

TxDOT Warning About Text Message Scam

TxDOT has been monitoring scammer behavior since April of 2024 when they first got reports of text messages being sent to Texans. The text messages would say that they have been recorded using a toll road and owe a specific amount of money. There would be a link to click to make that payment (KXAN).

As more and more reports came in, TxDOT had to issue a statement saying that TxTag does not send text messages asking for toll road payments. If you have a TxTag, it is deducted from account automatically. If you don't have a TxTag, you will receive an official bill in the mail to pay the toll.

Avoid Becoming a Victim

In that text message, the scammer will say you need to click a link to pay the bill. It's that link that will get you in trouble. Scammers use it to upload malware or other harmful software to your phone that is used to steal your personal information or even access your bank account to steal your money.

The easiest way to not become a victim of these phishing scams is to ignore the text message. If a toll is owed, you will receive an official notice in the mail, not through text message, email or even a phone call. Do not click on any link sent through text message or through email.

Simply delete the text message or email or hang up if you get a call. If you believe you've fallen victim to this scam, go to ic3.gov to report it.

