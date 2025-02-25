(Austin, Texas) - Well, it looks like one of the funniest things we in East Texas like to do may not happen this year. It's not anything you did, either. No one was acting stupid. No one drank too much. No one was even cancelled.

It all comes down to the weather in Texas. As we are well aware, we haven't had a whole lot of rain over the last couple of years. That doesn't bode well for farmers, for ranchers or our own back yards. That seems to have filtered down to one of our favorite activities, tubing.

How Your Weekend Floating the River is in Danger

According to mysanantonio.com, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has been measuring the water levels in the three biggest rivers for tubing, Comal River, Guadalupe River and San Marcos River. There findings show that the rivers are at levels not seen since the 1950s.

The area of Mill Race Run on the Comal River is at an all-time low discharge of 39.7 cubic feet while the area of Gold Course Road is at 33.4 cubic feet. The Guadalupe River is at a gage height of 1.59 and a 49.2 cubic feet discharge. For the San Marcos River, it's at a 84.7 cubic foot discharge and gage feet of 3.54 square feet.

All of These Levels are All-Time Lows

The readings are not good for one of our favorite pastimes. Our state would need some substantial rainfall this spring and summer to get things back to what could be considered normal. Of course, we have no control over that. We'll need to pray or dance or whatever it is you need to do to bring some rain to our area.

