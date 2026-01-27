(Tyler, Texas) - Some will say this artic weather has been fun. I'm not one of those. I'm not a fan of being cold. Give me a 95 degree day every day.

Having said that, I will get out and enjoy it for a few minutes because it is something that is rare here. There is a lot of fun to be had when we get covered in ice and snow like sledding and having a snowball fight. Something else that some will try is licking snow or ice off a metal object.

How Your Tongue Sticks to a Piece of Frozen Metal

We've all watched A Christmas Story. There's the one scene where Flick is triple dog dared to put his tongue on the pole. As happens when you get triple dog dared, you have to do it. Flick gets his tongue stuck to the pole and the kids run inside, leaving him to fend for himself.

Can this actually happen? In short, yes (Old Farmer's Almanac). It happens because of the moisture that surrounds your tongue. When it touches the metal surface that's below freezing, that moisture begins to freeze instantly and you are now stuck to that metal object.

Try it with an ice cube.

Your Tongue Will Stick to a Frozen Metal Surface

If you succumb to that triple dog dare and are stuck to the pole, there's some ways to get yourself free (KHOU). Get some warm water, not hot, warm water and pour that over the tongue and frozen metal surface. It should melt away the ice and allow your tongue to be freed.

If that doesn't work, call 911 and let the professionals get you detached. The one thing you should not do is try to pull your tongue away from the frozen surface. This could cause some serious damage to your tongue.

